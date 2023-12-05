Estonian president begins meetings with party leaders at Kadriorg

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu arrives at Kadriorg.
Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu arrives at Kadriorg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian President Alar Karis began his meetings with representatives of the Riigikogu parties on Tuesday. First up was Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu, who visited Kadriorg to discuss the current political stalemate and the state of the Estonian economy.

President Karis will meet leaders of Estonia's other political parties or their Riigikogu chief whips on Wednesday. The president is expected to make a decision soon on how best to deal with the announcement of laws tied to a vote of confidence in the government.

According to an Isamaa press release, during Monday's meeting, Urmas Reinsalu stressed at the need for a cross-party national growth pact, which focuses on prioritizing Estonia's competitiveness. He also highlighted the need for the real involvement of business organizations in lawmaking, as well as the necessity of cutting state bureaucracy and ensuring the long-term predictability of energy prices.

"Estonia's economic outlook is poor. This was confirmed by a recent analysis from Statistics Estonia, which showed a deepening recession in the third quarter (Q3) of this year. Irrespective of the political crisis, the country's political leaders need to make an effort to reach a common agreement in order to provide certainty to Estonian businesses during these uncertain times," Reinsalu said after the meeting with President Karis.

