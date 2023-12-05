Estonian government wants Riigikogu to convene additional sitting

At an extraordinary e-sitting held Tuesday, the Estonian government decided to propose to the Riigikogu that the latter convene an additional sitting of the parliament for 11 a.m. Friday.

The government likewise proposed that the agenda for the additional Riigikogu sitting include 15 bills initiated or submitted by the government, should they end up not having been discussed during the Riigikogu's current working week.

Among the bills in question are initiatives tied to matters of confidence in the government, including the 2024 state budget bill.

Likewise among them are nine decisions to extend Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) missions as well as a bill amending the Salaries of Higher State Servants Act, the last of which is likewise tied to a matter of confidence in the current government.

Also on the agenda would be the granting of a state guarantee to the European Investment Bank (EIB) in support of reconstruction in Ukraine.

