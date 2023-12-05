Opposition tensions rise after Isamaa initiates no confidence motion in PM

In the past three weeks, Isamaa's motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has not advanced. Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu said that opposition colleagues have showed no interest in it, while opposition party leaders allege Isamaa has not even supplied them a draft text.

"This lack of confidence is in the air, but we have not received a definite response from any other party regarding possible support of the no confidence motion, and that is the current political situation," Reinsalu told ERR.

"It's up to them to do their own introspection and assessment of the political situation and to decide when, if ever, it makes tactical sense to do so," he added.

Reinsalu does not believe that a no confidence motion would be shelved. "I don't believe so, no. I believe it is a matter of time before a motion of no confidence is introduced at a critical juncture. But political parties need time to reach a point of agreement, and I am happy to give them that time," he said.

Helme: No confidence motion in Kallas is an empty PR stunt

Mart Helme, a member of the EKRE group, said that Reinsalu had not even sent them a draft motion of no confidence.

"Even in the case of a motion of no confidence, the procedure remains the same: agreement is reached, a text is drafted, coordination follows, and signatures are gathered for the final draft. Also, if they are as obstinate initiators as Reinsalu claims, they ought to have published this text by now; they have had plenty of time. We have not seen any text, and there has not been any solicitation of our text proposals or signature collecting in this case. Reinsalu's entire scheme is a bluff," he said.

Kiik: Opposition expresses no confidence in the government virtually every day

Tanel Kiik, leader of the Center Party group, has not seen a draft text of the no-confidence motion.

"So far, no opposition party has sent out such a draft text, at least not to us," Kiik said.

Kiik pointed out that because of the laws related to government confidence issues, a vote of no confidence in the government takes place in virtually every such vote.

"Practically every day, the Riigikogu votes at least once on confidence in the government. So the question is, how much more does this additional motion add?"

The Center Party, for its part, has launched a collective appeal "Kaja Kallas must resign!" which has been signed by nearly 22,000 people as of Tuesday.

Reinsalu: Our position is no mystery

Reinsalu explained that Isamaa has not yet drafted a no-confidence motion because its position on the issue is well known.

What we have against Kaja Kallas is no secret, but of course we will work out the wording with the opposition, Reinsalu said.

ERR asked Reinsalu if the Isamaa faction would draft the text of the motion in the coming days and send it to the other factions.

"Yeah. We assumed that we would take a principled stand on this issue. The drafting of the text is already the formalization of that principled position," he said.

He said Isamaa takes issue with both the controversy surrounding Kaja Kallas' husband's trade connection to Russia and her political leadership.

Isamaa initiated the planning of the vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on November 14.

A motion of no confidence requires the support of at least 21 Riigikogu members. There are eight members in the Isamaa faction.

