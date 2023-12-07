Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

News
New development.
New development. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The six-month Euribor, which sets house loan interest rates in Estonia, has fallen below 4 percent in recent days, and some analysts estimate it to fall by one percentage point by next year. However, loan rates are reflecting the drop slowly.

Initially, not many will be able to benefit from the lower Euribor on their loan interest payments, but this will gradually change over the coming months.

"It does not yet have that impact. Just the people who sign a loan deal today will benefit from the lower Euribor. In loan agreements, the Euribor is frequently changed every six months. It is a little higher for people who signed fixed agreements when it was higher, but it is anticipated that the next change would bring it to them as well," Anne Pärgma, the head of housing loans at Swedbank, said.

In the near future, the Euribor is anticipated to fall even more. "Current forecasts indicate that the Euribor will fall. It's already below four and will probably be around 3.5 or slightly higher by spring next year, but sure, the Euribor is falling," Pärgma said.

Peeter Koppel, the head of investments at Redgate Wealth, said that expectations for a drop in interest rates and thus the Euribor have strengthened.

"This shift has been really quick and if we look at what the Euribor, or the central bank's policy rate, is likely to be in October, we are already talking about 2.5-2.8 percent. It was three not long ago, and even more recently, there was little talk of any decline," Koppel said.

Koppel said he is eager to see what signal the European Central Bank's chief, Christine Lagarde, will deliver in her address next week.

"Inflation has fallen rapidly, and if we look at the status of the European economy, both firms and consumers are pessimistic. The economy's temperature is rapidly lowering, which is where all of the conjecture about interest rate cuts has come from," Koppel said.

"From the central bank's perspective, I believe they are hesitant to begin the cycle of lowering interest rates this time, exactly because the speed of inflation was so high that they do not want to risk it rising again," Peter Priisalm, the head of investments at asset management firm Avaron, said.

Priisalm said that the European Central Bank wants to wait for January inflation figures before making a decision.

In November, eurozone inflation was 2.4 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:17

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

20:26

Timo Tatar not seeking new term as energy undersecretary

20:03

Christmas tree prices at malls start at €15 in Estonia this year

19:38

Bank of Estonia: November inflation at lowest level of past two years

19:27

Watch again: Virtual forum for Estonians across globe

19:15

Estonia's national cultural participation survey open till end of December

18:49

Members of Riigikogu say state budget will be passed on Friday

18:43

Health Insurance Fund orders more Covid vaccine doses due to high interest

18:15

Raul Rebane: The struggle between cheap, practical and beautiful

17:53

Riigikogu passes five bills related to confidence vote in overnight sitting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

06.12

Kallas on tax hikes: I likely am committing political suicide

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

06.12

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

14:41

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: