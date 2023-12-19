Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise

Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) has adjusted its economic forecast for next year and now says the recession in Estonia will continue. The central bank also expects unemployment to rise and tax revenue growth to slow significantly. The situation is only likely to improve once the economies of the Scandinavian countries start to grow.

Bank of Estonia has adjusted its forecast for economic contraction this year by 1.3 percentage points to 3.5 percent. While in its September forecast, the central bank expected Estonia's economy to grow next year, it now expects a contraction of 0.4 percent - 1.8 percentage points less than in September.

According to Bank of Estonia, the past year has turned out to be more difficult than expected for the Estonian economy, and the recession will last longer than previously forecast. Sales opportunities for companies on the domestic market have been constrained by people's uncertainty about the future, as well as the resulting increase in savings.

However, sales to external markets have been hampered by the poorer performance of Estonia's main export markets in comparison to the European economy as a whole, as well as by the depreciation of the exchange rate with the Nordic countries. Rising production costs and the disruption of several existing supply chains, as well as the disappearance of certain business models as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine have also played an important role.

Unstable conditions and higher interest rates have not been conducive to new investments. Overall, the Estonian economy is set to contract for the second year in a row, with the decline expected to reach 3.5 percent.

Estonia's economy is expected to continue to contract slightly, by 0.4 percent, in 2024, with demand for goods and services only recovering slowly on both domestic and foreign markets. According to the central bank's forecast, there will be opportunities for faster economic growth of close to 3 percent in 2025 and 2026.

The impact of the recession will be increasingly felt on the labor market. Up to now, companies have largely avoided cutting jobs, which has kept the country's total wage bill at an all-time high, despite almost two years of recession.

Retaining workers has been possible due to expectations of a rapid economic recovery and a fall in real wages, making labor cheaper for employers. However, the sharp fall in productivity signals an underutilization of the labor force, and a more pessimistic outlook for the near future will lead to a rise in unemployment levels, which are expected to peak at nine per cent in 2024.

Labor market contraction will depress wage growth. Reduced labor demand and the slowdown in price growth will also have an impact on wage growth. In 2024, collective wage agreements already concluded in the public sector will prevent wages from fully adjusting to the more challenging economic conditions, as will the national minimum wage increase to €820.

In 2024, average wages will increase by 6.6 percent before dropping back to around 5 percent in the following years. The increase of more than 13 percent to the minimum wage, which is due to come into effect next year, is likely to overwhelm many lower productivity and lower-wage firms. Part of the increase in unemployment will be offset by the rising minimum wage.

People's purchasing power continues to improve. In a little over a year, average wage purchasing power has recovered by around a half. The remaining half will take longer because, although inflation is slowing, future wage growth is also predicted to be more subdued. Purchasing power, which preceded the rapid rise in the cost of living, is likely to recover in 2025.

Price growth continues to slow. The cost of the average monthly shopping basket has remained stable for more than half a year, and the current inflation outlook of four to five percent is due to the lower base on year. Next year, VAT and excise duty increases will push prices up, with an average monthly shopping basket expected to rise by 3.4 percent as a result. In 2025 and 2026, price growth is expected to remain slightly above two percent.

Price rises will be curbed by weak economic activity. In some sectors, there are sufficient buffers to allow prices to be lowered due to cheaper energy, commodity prices and profit margins.

Drawing up the state budget is expected to become even more difficult. Given the weaker-than-usual economic cycle over the coming years, fiscal support will be necessary to stimulate the economy. At the same time, the budget is already in persistent deficit as a result of past decisions. Due to this, further stimulus would mean even higher deficits, accelerating the increase in the public debt and interest burden.

The scope for doing so is also constrained by possible inconsistencies between Estonian national and EU rules. As tax revenue growth is likely to remain below levels projected so far, there is growing pressure to curb expenditure growth or find new sources of revenue in order to avoiding increased debt.

