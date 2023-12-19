Läänemets: Canceling tax hikes makes it possible to agree on teacher salaries

News
Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Leader of the coalition Social Democratic Party, Estonia's Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets said that Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev's proposal to cancel €400 million in unspecified tax hikes constitutes a new fiscal strategy debate, which might make it possible to agree on teachers' salaries, new investments, economic stimulus and cancel the abolition of the so-called tax hump.

"The Reform Party's proposal, which I have to say came as a surprise as it has not been discussed in the coalition, amounts to opening up the budget strategy," Läänemets suggested.

"It's wide open now. This also means that when the teachers' strike lands in January and we'll start talking about teachers' salaries, we'll no longer have to wait until August to do it. We can agree on everything now," the politician added.

"I'm glad in a way. I believe we were too stuck in August. As I understand it, the situation is completely new now. I believe the state budget strategy could include important investments. We're talking about education, roads, and we could put more money in the public transport reform, which could liven up the economy."

Läänemets even suggested that Võrklaev's proposal amounts to suggesting that Estonia could cancel the planned return to a flat €700 basic exemption for everyone.

The current system sees the basic exemption fall as a person's income goes up, while the coalition has agreed to abolish this system and give everyone €700 free of tax from 2025. Abolishing the so-called tax hump is estimated to cost around €300 million annually.

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev said Tuesday that €400 million worth of unspecified tax hikes in 2025, as laid out in the 2024-2027 state budget strategy, should be canceled, considering the difficult situation of the economy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

Läänemets: Canceling tax hikes makes it possible to agree on teacher salaries

16:20

Tõnis Saarts: On the 'there are no alternatives' cast of mind in Estonian politics

16:04

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

15:53

Baltic Olympic chiefs want IOC explanations over Russian participation

15:16

€40-million procurement underway for larger electric vessel to serve Saaremaa

14:37

Estonia's Riigikogu votes in favor of Israel statement of support

14:10

Minister: Around 100 truckloads of ammunition arrived in Estonia in 2023

13:32

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

13:11

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

12:54

ERR in London: Labour Party victory forecast for next year's UK general election

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

18.12

Environment Agency fines Estonian fuel retailer Olerex €8 million Updated

18.12

White Christmas may still happen in Estonia

13:11

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

18.12

Poland's President Andrzej Duda visits Estonia

18.12

European Union reaches agreement on major building renovation plan

18.12

Skype legacy and beyond: Taavi Rõivas on deep tech's future in Baltics

18.12

European Union adopts new Russia sanctions package

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: