Tsahkna: I want to hear more about Võrklaev's plan and see the numbers

News
{{1703073300000 | amCalendar}}
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev's plan of dropping €400 million worth of new tax hikes and borrow the money instead is a political statement rather than a plan at this stage, coalition Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna told ERR.

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) told ERR Tuesday that the continued recession means that Estonia should cancel €400 million worth of unspecified tax hikes in 2025 and borrow to cover the shortfall.

Tsahkna repeated his earlier point that the fiscal deficit is closer to a billion euros but welcomed the opportunity to start discussing the state budget strategy (RES) and taxes in the coalition.

The Eesti 200 chairman said that his party has long since wanted to see a plan from the Ministry of Finance for how the RES could help kickstart the economy. "And we have seen no such plan. /.../ But now the finance minister has said that the RES is not complete, suggested the debate is open again. I want an open debate in terms of tax and economic policy and investments," Tsahkna said.

He joined Social Democratic Party (SDE) leader Lauri Läänemets in claiming that everything is back in play now.

"It's all back on the table. The matter of abolishing the tax hump (Estonia's gradual basic exemption reduction scheme – ed.), whereas the government has no agreement for car tax either. I believe the finance minister needs to realize what he has opened up," Tsahkna said. "He opened the whole thing, the whole RES debate, including income, expenses and measures. And I'm very much looking forward to the debate."

Tsahkna said that Eesti 200 aims to make concrete proposals regarding strategic investments in energy and green reform in industry, but added that Estonia cannot improve its economic situation simply by borrowing more.

"Those are major investments for which we need to borrow, not for what I believe the finance minister suggested, which was simply getting through the year somehow," he remarked.

The Eesti 200 head suggested that the government could convene to discuss changes to the state budget strategy early next year.

"I want to hear about this plan. I want to see the calculations. Tax hikes are not smart decisions in the current economic situation if they are ill-considered. But I also gather from his [Võrklaev's] statements that he has other plans. Excellent, let us discuss them," Tsahkna said.

The Bank of Estonia on Tuesday published its recent economic forecast according to which the Estonian economy will continue shrinking and unemployment will climb to 9 percent. The Bank of Estonia forecast growth for 2024 as recently as this fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Lüganuse Municipality considers selling historic Purtse Castle

14:23

Tsahkna: I want to hear more about Võrklaev's plan and see the numbers Updated

14:13

SEB bank still active in Russia

13:56

EKA's 'Pattern Building' concept could be used for schools and apartments

13:18

Jüri Ratas: Aimlessly thrashing about has stark consequences for the economy

12:47

Prosecutor's office sends Martin Repinski criminal case to court

12:21

Falling birthrate forces county hospitals to close maternity wards in Estonia

12:02

Lawyer: Data leak victims should bide their time before filing damages claims

11:50

Road maintenance funding to fall sharply over coming years in Estonia

11:20

Latvia approves €3.7 billion Rail Baltica main line construction contract

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

19.12

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

19.12

Estonia completes second synchronous condenser needed to uncouple from Russian grid

08:28

Estonia issues around 200 exemptions to sanctions on Russia

19.12

Läänemets: Canceling tax hikes makes it possible to agree on teacher salaries

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: