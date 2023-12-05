Six-month Euribor falls below four percent

On Monday, the six-month Euribor fell below four percent and now stands at 3.945 percent.

The last time the Euribor was lower was on September 7, when it was 3.938 percent.

In mid-September, when the European Central Bank decided to continue raising interest rates, the six-month Euribor rose above four percent. In recent weeks it has stayed at just above four percent. Last Friday it was 4.004 percent.

Before the last economic crisis, the Euribor hovered between two and five percent. Up until last summer, the six-month Euribor had been negative.

The six-month Euribor was negative until last summer. The last time it was as high as its current level was in the fall of 2008.

