Six-month Euribor stays at same level as previous week

News
Construction work in progress.
Construction work in progress. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The six-month Euribor, which is tied to a number of loans in Estonia, remained at 4.125 percent on Thursday, the same level as it had been a week previously.

On Monday, the six-month Euribor rose to a record high of 4.138 percent, but falling again over the following days. On Thursday it returned to 4.125 percent.

A week ago, the three-month Euribor was at 3.955 percent. By Thursday it had risen to 3.972 percent.

The 12-month Euribor was 4.212 percent on Thursday, up from 4.221 percent a week earlier.

The six-month Euribor was negative until last summer and was at its current level in the fall of 2008. On September 15, the Euribor rose above four percent again following the European Central Bank's decision to continue raising interest rates.

Prior to the most recent economic crisis, the Euribor hovered between two and five percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:58

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine Updated

21:16

Prices could rise slightly at end of year

20:15

Bus companies want driver training age lowered to beat shortages

19:40

Educational inequality is the face of Russian schools in Estonia

19:10

Six-month Euribor stays at same level as previous week

18:46

Artist Peeter Laurits wins Baltic Assembly arts prize

18:00

Gallery: Preparations underway for construction work on former EKA plot

17:40

Some Ida-Viru schools applied for bonuses for teachers without Estonian skills

17:09

Ministries asked to cut car fleet expenses

16:45

Tobias' rediscovered original version of 'Jonah' to premiere in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

05.10

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

05.10

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

14:27

Strong winds, rain, storms forecast across Estonia this weekend

05.10

Estonian gas station chains cut fuel prices at the pump on Thursday

21:58

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine Updated

05.10

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: