Six-month Euribor stays at same level as previous week

The six-month Euribor, which is tied to a number of loans in Estonia, remained at 4.125 percent on Thursday, the same level as it had been a week previously.

On Monday, the six-month Euribor rose to a record high of 4.138 percent, but falling again over the following days. On Thursday it returned to 4.125 percent.

A week ago, the three-month Euribor was at 3.955 percent. By Thursday it had risen to 3.972 percent.

The 12-month Euribor was 4.212 percent on Thursday, up from 4.221 percent a week earlier.

The six-month Euribor was negative until last summer and was at its current level in the fall of 2008. On September 15, the Euribor rose above four percent again following the European Central Bank's decision to continue raising interest rates.

Prior to the most recent economic crisis, the Euribor hovered between two and five percent.

