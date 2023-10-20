Six-month Euribor up on week

On Thursday, the six-month Euribor was back down to 4.126 percent, after being at 4.143 percent on Wednesday. A week before it stood at 4.121 percent. The three-month Euribor is now at its highest level in recent years.

In mid-September, when the European Central Bank decided to continue raising interest rates, the six-month Euribor rose above four percent. In recent weeks, it has hovered at around 4.1 percent. On Wednesday, it was 4.143 percent, the highest it has been in recent years.

The three-month Euribor has risen above four percent for the first time since before the last economic crisis. On Thursday it was at 4.002 percent. A week ago, it stood at 3.965 percent.

The 12-month Euribor fell from 4.196 percent on Wednesday to 4.184 percent on Thursday, down from 4.162 percent a week ago. At the end of September, the 12-month Euribor was also above 4.2 percent.

Before the last economic crisis, the Euribor hovered between two and five percent. Up until last summer, the six-month Euribor had been negative. The last time it was at its current level was in the fall of 2008.

Editor: Michael Cole

