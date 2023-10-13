Six-month Euribor down slightly on week

The six-month Euribor, which is tied to a number of loans in Estonia, fell slightly this week.

This Thursday, October 12, the six-month Euribor was lower than it had been a week earlier. Having been at 4.125 percent last Thursday, the six-month Euribor at 4.121 percent this week.

On Tuesday this week, the six-month Euribor fell to of 4.112 percent, before starting to rise again.

The three-month Euribor, which was at 3.972 percent a week ago, had dropped to 3.965 percent on Thursday. Meanwhile, the 12-month Euribor was down from 4.212 percent to 4.162 percent.

Prior to the most recent economic crisis, the Euribor hovered between two and five percent.

The six-month Euribor was negative until last summer and was at its current level in the fall of 2008. On September 15, the Euribor rose above four percent again following the European Central Bank's decision to continue raising interest rates.

