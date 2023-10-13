Six-month Euribor down slightly on week

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The six-month Euribor, which is tied to a number of loans in Estonia, fell slightly this week.

This Thursday, October 12, the six-month Euribor was lower than it had been a week earlier. Having been at 4.125 percent last Thursday, the six-month Euribor at 4.121 percent this week.

On Tuesday this week, the six-month Euribor fell to of 4.112 percent, before starting to rise again.

The three-month Euribor, which was at 3.972 percent a week ago, had dropped to 3.965 percent on Thursday. Meanwhile, the 12-month Euribor was down from 4.212 percent to 4.162 percent.

Prior to the most recent economic crisis, the Euribor hovered between two and five percent.

The six-month Euribor was negative until last summer and was at its current level in the fall of 2008. On September 15, the Euribor rose above four percent again following the European Central Bank's decision to continue raising interest rates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Six-month Euribor down slightly on week

18:03

Government sends Russian frozen asset draft bill to Riigikogu

17:55

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

17:40

Tallinn's Old Jewish Cemetery opens after reconstruction

17:32

Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

17:19

Opponents to Saaremaa offshore wind farm project voice concerns

17:19

Investigation launched into youth football match chants

16:47

Latvia takes plunge on raising its alcohol and tobacco excise duties

16:08

Police initiate criminal proceedings against EKRE member for fuel misuse

16:08

Ansip: There are no convincing arguments in favor of separating Elektrilevi

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

12.10

PPA: Bomb threat emails likely mass wave of 'spam'

12.10

Pictures: New US embassy building could match superministry for height

12.10

Government tight-lipped over broken data cable communication with Russia

12.10

Frenchman makes 3,000 km trip from Le Mans to Estonia by unicycle

12.10

Estonian citizen among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel

12.10

PPA on bomb threat emails: Always contact 112 for advice

11.10

Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: