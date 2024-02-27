Bank of Estonia: January fifth month in row of household deposit growth

Household deposits in Estonia stood at €11.8 billion in January, up by €129 million on month and €609 million on year in the fifth consecutive month of growth, according to the latest statistical release on credit institutions and leasing companies published by the Bank of Estonia on Tuesday.

Statistics published monthly

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish January statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies in late March.

