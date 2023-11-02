Bank of Estonia forecasts unemployment growth
The bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) forecasts unemployment growth in the near future.
In its labor market review, the central bank said that although the economy has been shrinking for a year and a half, the labor market situation has so far been better than expected. At the same time, Eesti Pank warns that the labor market reacts with a lag to the general economic situation, which means that finding a job will become more difficult in the near future.
In a forecast published at the end of September, Eesti Pank estimated that unemployment would rise to 8 percent next year, but in reality, the unemployment rate will rise even higher. It's more like "double-digit unemployment; I don't think we're forecasting very well," said Orsolya Soosaar, an economist at Eesti Pank.
Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa