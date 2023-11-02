Bank of Estonia forecasts unemployment growth

In its labor market review, the central bank said that although the economy has been shrinking for a year and a half, the labor market situation has so far been better than expected. At the same time, Eesti Pank warns that the labor market reacts with a lag to the general economic situation, which means that finding a job will become more difficult in the near future.

In a forecast published at the end of September, Eesti Pank estimated that unemployment would rise to 8 percent next year, but in reality, the unemployment rate will rise even higher. It's more like "double-digit unemployment; I don't think we're forecasting very well," said Orsolya Soosaar, an economist at Eesti Pank.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!