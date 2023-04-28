Nordic, Baltic FMs pay first joint visit to Moldova

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) visited Chisinau on a joint visit with Nordic and Baltic colleagues (NB8) to express support for the country and its reforms.

This was the first joint visit of NB8 states to Moldova and ministers met with Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean, President Maia Sandu and Speaker of the Parliament Igor Grosu.

The aim of the visit was to show common Nordic and Baltic political support for Moldova's Europe-aligned foreign policy,

The focus of the meetings was on integration with the European Union and the reforms that are needed in the process.

Tsahkna said Moldova had clearly expressed its ambition of joining the EU and it can count on Estonia's support.

NB8 foreign ministers at a meeting with President Maia Sandu on April 26, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"This step is very important for European security; there is no room for grey areas," the minister underlined.

The foreign ministers recognized the representatives of Moldova for the progress made so far and said it was important to continue with an active reform agenda.

Tsahkna said that Estonia would like to share its reform experience with colleagues in Moldova.

"Moldova is a neighbor of Ukraine and bears the greatest impact of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Obviously, Russia's aggression affects them immediately here and it is impressive how the Moldovan society has successfully met these challenges, including a large number of refugees," the Estonian foreign minister said.

Discussions also covered a new sanctions regime that would make it possible to sanction individuals and organizations that support the Kremlin and are actively trying to destabilize Moldova.

I thank #Moldova for hosting NB8



has clearly expressed its ambition of joining . It's also an important step for European security. At meetings with President @sandumaiamd, PM @DorinRecean & Speaker @Igor_Grosu_md I told they can count on #Estonia's support pic.twitter.com/zORQPhIAda — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) April 27, 2023

The ministers highlighted the speedy launch of the EU civilian mission in Moldova, which would also concentrate on reinforcing internal security.

"Estonia fully supports the establishment of the EU civilian mission in Moldova and we are ready to contribute with our experts," Tsahkna said.

This year, Estonia's development cooperation budget for Moldova is €440 000, aimed at supporting activities necessary for joining the European Union.

After the meetings, NB8 foreign ministers signed a joint declaration expressing their commitment to advancing freedom and democracy in Moldova and upholding Moldova's independence and sovereignty.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!