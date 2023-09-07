Edward Lucas: Pope Francis' Russia remarks were 'odd'

News
Edward Lucas chatting to ERR outside the Houses of Parliament in London.
Edward Lucas chatting to ERR outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Source: ERR
News

Recent statements made by Pope Francis in respect of Russia and its history are "odd" to say the least, security commentator Edward Lucas says in a piece which appeared on the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) website.

The recent rather infamous address to young people in St. Petersburg, where the pontiff stated that: "You are the heirs of the great Russia. The great Russia of the saints, of the kings, of the great Russia of Peter the Great, of Catherine II, that great imperial Russia, cultivated with so much culture and humanity. Never forget this inheritance. You are the heirs of the Great Mother Russia, go forward," stands out, Lucas argues, in contrast to the visit of John Paul II in 1979, months after he became pope, to his homeland, Poland, which still labored under communism.

The pope then drew vast, adoring crowds, presenting the Poles with a true picture of their country and presenting a more attractive alternative to the regime of Wojciech Jaruzelski.

That pope's exhortation, "Be not afraid," resounded with some of the major Western leaders of the time, and as such would have given momentum to the movement to bring down the Communist empire in Central and Eastern Europe over the next decade or so.

The new papal message is rather different, Lucas argues, referencing a recent visit to Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia.

Pope Francis urged believers in neighboring China to "be good Christians and good citizens," may be well and good, but this has to be set against the reality of the regime there, Lucas writes, as evidenced by the small contingent of Chinese faithful, who had made it over the border into Mongolia, covering their faces, for fear of repercussions.

Catholic bishops in mainland China are only appointed only after approval from the Communist Party of China, and even then were banned from traveling to Mongolia for the papal visit.

While the St. Petersburg comments led to criticism from the head of Ukraine's Greek Catholic Church, Archbishop of Kyiv-Galicia Sviatoslav Shevchuk, perhaps unsurprisingly, those same comments well well-received by the Kremlin, whose spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, called the pontiff's knowledge of Russian history "gratifying" and "in unison" with the Russian state's efforts to teach history according to Vladimir Putin's interpretation of it.

While Vatican officials attempted to play down the Pope's remarks subsequently, the damage had been done, Lucas says.

Ultimately, for the Ukrainians, Russian imperialism is a matter, literally, of life and death, while the Vatican's diplomatic and intelligence capabilities should be ahead of such gaffes, Lucas writes.

The original CEPA piece is here.

CEPA states on its website its main aims as fostering a strong and enduring transatlantic alliance rooted in democratic values building networks of future leaders versed in Atlanticism, among other goals.

Edward Lucas is a columnist with The Times and a former senior editor at The Economist. He is a prospective Liberal Democrat candidate ahead of the next U.K. general election, likely to be held in 2024, and was Estonia's first ever e-resident, when the scheme launched nearly a decade ago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: CEPA

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:33

Edward Lucas: Pope Francis' Russia remarks were 'odd'

07:38

Kuressaare tap water to remain chlorinated in the near future

06.09

KUMU to screen Ukrainian movie in Tallinn next Tuesday

06.09

Interior and education ministers oppose public sector workers' pay freeze

06.09

Ansip: Kallas scandal is most widely reported involving Estonia

06.09

Estonia's Jefimova sets junior world championship record on route to final

06.09

Estonian finance minister: Car tax should focus more on emissions

06.09

Uibo replaces Reinaas as Eesti 200 Riigikogu group chair

06.09

Minister: Many SDE members unhappy with Estonian PM scandal situation

06.09

French airborne troops arrive in Estonia to train EDF reservists

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

05.09

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

06.09

Papers: Helme matches Kallas in disregard of current controversy's severity

06.09

Belarus bars issuing of passports at foreign diplomatic missions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: