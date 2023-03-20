Minister: Russian destabilization of Moldova impacts Europe 'considerably'

Outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has recapitulated Estonia's support for Moldova's constitutional order and its sovereignty, in the face of destabilization efforts in the country, which borders Ukraine.

Reinsalu said: "Estonia has been observing the repeated attempts of the Russian Federation to destabilize the Republic of Moldova and undermine the country's democratic institution.

"In our view, Russia's attempts to destabilize the Republic of Moldova have a considerable impact on European security."

"We are watching the situation in Moldova closely and treating the developments there with utmost seriousness," Reinsalu went on, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Reinsalu said Estonia was ready to come to Moldova's aid, and added that Estonia would raise the issue at Monday's EU foreign ministers' meeting, during a phone call made to his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, on Saturday.

Popescu in turn briefed Reinsalu on the situation in the country, and Moldova's security assistance needs.

Reinsalu also called "urgently" for a separate EU a sanctions mechanism, to curb Russian or allied oligarchs who in effect act as Kremlin stooges.

Estonia's contributions to Moldova's security include various development cooperation projects, both bilaterally and via the European Peace Facility, while Moldova has been a priority country for Estonia's development cooperation since 2006,

This year's development cooperation budget stands €440 000, with the main priority being to support Moldova towards EU accession, the foreign ministry says.

Urmas Reinsalu remains incumbent foreign minister, while coalition negotiations go on between Reform, the Social Democrats and Eesti 200, and until a coalition agreement is signed.

He recently stated his belief that Russia is attempting to undermine the Moldova's democratic institutions, a topic also covered by news site Politico.

