Estonia sends €50,000 in Syria earthquake aid

Estonia is allocating €50,000 towards alleviating the humanitarian crisis in northwestern Syria.

Outgoing Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "More than 4.1 million people need help in the areas devastated by the earthquake in Syria, for whom it is now a priority to provide shelter and help to survive the winter."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs opted to allocate €50,000 to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to ensure that aid reaches those who need it the most and as soon as possible," Reinsalu said.

Estonia participated in an international donor conference in Brussels, where financial aid was collected for the people of Turkey and Syria, both hit by the same earthquake last month.

In the case of Syria, this is exacerbated by years of civil war and famine.

The IOM operates in northwestern Syria and delivers cross-border humanitarian aid to people living in the region.

An Estonian information and telecommunications expert is also on the ground in Turkey, working in support of the United Nations Assessment and Coordination Team (UNDAC).

The post works in conjunction with the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) and within the framework of the International Humanitarian Partnership-

Estonia has also sent the EST-USAR collapse rescue team to Turkey to help with urgent rescue and medical work, tasked with searching devastated areas, rescuing people from the rubble and helping earthquake victims, with €400,000 allocated for the purpose.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!