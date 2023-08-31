Estonia to support Slovenia mitigation efforts after devastating flooding

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is allocating €50,000 to Slovenia in contribution toward mitigation efforts following widespread devastating flooding and landslides to hit the country earlier this month.

Western, northern, eastern and central parts of Slovenia were hit by extensive floods and landslides in early August, cutting off many regions, damaging roads and bridges, cut off electricity and water supplies and forcing people to leave their homes, Estonia's Foreign Ministry said in a press release Thursday.

"It's the worst natural disaster in Slovenia's history," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said. "Slovenia is a longtime and close ally of Estonia — we must support them during this difficult time."

Among other aid, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged following a visit earlier this month that €100 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF), a fund set up specifically to respond to major natural disasters, and €300 million in 2024 would be made available to Slovenia, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Click here for more information on aid Slovenia has requested or received from the international community in connection with the disaster.

