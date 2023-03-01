Estonia donates €30,000 for food aid to Yemen

Estonia is allocating €30,000 to the World Food Programme (WFP) to help mitigate food shortages and famine in Yemen.

Currently, more than 21 million people need humanitarian aid – more than two-thirds of Yemen's population.

The country is suffering from one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Infrastructure has been destroyed by conflict and climate change has caused extended droughts and floods. Food shortages have been exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine, the ministry said.

"Estonia supports the work of the World Food Programme in Yemen to help mitigate the food shortage in the country," Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs Mariin Ratnik said.

On February 27, Estonia attended a high-level UN donor conference aimed at raising financial aid to help ease Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

--

