Estonia donates €30,000 for food aid to Yemen

News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia is allocating €30,000 to the World Food Programme (WFP) to help mitigate food shortages and famine in Yemen.

Currently, more than 21 million people need humanitarian aid – more than two-thirds of Yemen's population.

The country is suffering from one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Infrastructure has been destroyed by conflict and climate change has caused extended droughts and floods. Food shortages have been exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine, the ministry said.

"Estonia supports the work of the World Food Programme in Yemen to help mitigate the food shortage in the country," Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs Mariin Ratnik said.

On February 27, Estonia attended a high-level UN donor conference aimed at raising financial aid to help ease Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:45

Russian tank will not be exhibited in Narva

19:57

Estonian office buildings rarely meet fire safety standards

19:26

Commission cancels e-votes cast by people voting at former addresses

19:00

New defense act likely to be new Riigikogu's most comprehensive bill

18:16

Tallink to start repaying €100 million government loan this summer

18:14

Advance voting turnout surpasses 180,000

18:04

RIA, police divided over Estonian ID card recall costing tens of thousands

17:46

Estonia donates €30,000 for food aid to Yemen

17:42

Experts on March 5 election: Center voters more reticent than ever before

16:57

Analysis: Economic platforms of parties chips off different blocks

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

28.02

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

07:47

Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

09:07

Estonian economy contracts 1.3 percent in 2022

09:52

Pro-Kremlin members of public cause unrest at Russian tank site in Vilnius

28.02

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

18:04

RIA, police divided over Estonian ID card recall costing tens of thousands

10:50

Salm: Flowers on a Russian tank will never be a positive symbol in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: