Estonian Refugee Council to expand operations in Gaza and West Bank

The Estonian Refugee Council has established an official presence in the Palestinian territories to expand its humanitarian assistance and livelihoods programmes.

The new presence will allow ERC to expand its work in both Gaza and the West Bank, with a particular focus on cash-based humanitarian assistance and livelihoods recovery, it said in a statement.

"We have been working in the occupied Palestinian territory with local partners since autumn 2025. Establishing a permanent presence means that we can now remain engaged at a time when the need for humanitarian assistance has by no means disappeared with the ceasefire," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council.

"In Gaza, a large share of the population continues to depend on humanitarian assistance, while displacement and protection needs are increasing across the West Bank. Being present locally will allow us to respond more quickly with our partners, reach people whose needs might otherwise remain unmet, and gradually complement emergency assistance with support for people to rebuild their livelihoods," he said.

The Estonian Refugee Council has been working with a local partner and with support from private donors in Estonia and the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide food assistance to hospitals across the territory since 2025.

More than 12,000 food parcels were handed out, helping to ensure daily meals for both patients and hospital staff working under extremely challenging conditions.

The agency provides immediate assistance in emergencies and supports crisis-affected people in rebuilding their lives.

The ERC is the largest humanitarian organisation in the Baltics and currently operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Armenia, Syria, Sudan and the occupied Palestinian territory.

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