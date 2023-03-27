Estonia to help Moldovan Armed Forces strengthen cyber capabilities

Hannes Astok and Sergiu Plop signing the MOU
Hannes Astok and Sergiu Plop signing the MOU Source: e-GA
Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with the Moldovan Ministry of Defense to strengthen the Moldovan Armed Forces cyber capabilities and resilience.

This cooperation will increase the Moldovan Armed Forces' ability to detect intrusion into information systems and counter cyber-attacks.

The activities covered by the memorandum include cyber defense training and exercises and delivery of cybersecurity equipment.

The cooperation will be carried out within the European Peace Facility (EPF) assistance measure framework. The support package totals €3 million.

Sergiu Plop, state secretary of the Ministry of Defense, said the memorandum will help speed up project implementation.

"Moldova is going through a process of transition to become a digital society, and cybersecurity has a significant influence on its stability and sovereignty. The EU's European Peace Facility support helps to advance the hands-on skills of military cyber defense professionals and to keep Moldova stronger," he said.

Executive Director of the e-Governance Academy Hannes Astok said the organization has been supporting Moldova's digital development for almost 20 years.

"Over the last year, our focus has been on enhancing the cybersecurity capacities and resilience of Moldova. The current support of the Moldovan Armed Forces adds a new important layer to this. We are eager to enhance the Moldovan cyber defense capabilities in line with the EU best practice," he said. 

The EPF assistance measures enable the capacity building of military actors, and provides training, equipment, and infrastructure for security purposes.

The e-Governance Academy (eGA) is a center of excellence founded in 2002 to increase the prosperity and openness of societies through digital transformation.

Editor: Helen Wright

