Reinsalu: Russia attempting to undermine Moldova's democratic institutions

Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia is closely watching the situation in Moldova and believes Russia is attempting to undermine the country's democratic institutions, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

"Estonia has repeatedly observed the attempts of the Russian Federation to destabilize the Republic of Moldova and undermine the country's democratic institutions," Reinsalu said in a statement.

"We are watching the situation in Moldova closely and treating the developments there with utmost seriousness. In our view, these attempts have a considerable impact on security in Europe. Estonia supports Moldova's territorial integrity, democratic institutions and Euro-Atlantic ambitions."

Estonia contributes to Moldova's security and cooperation projects both bilaterally and via the European Peace Facility. It also supports the country's bid for EU accession.

There are concerns Russia is fomenting a coup to topple the pro-EU Moldovan government, Politico wrote on Friday.

Last month, President Maia Sandu revealed the Kremlin's plans to stage a coup d'état in the country.

Editor: Helen Wright

