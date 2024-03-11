e-Governance Academy, NATO unite to boost Moldova cybersecurity capacity

Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) has recently joined forces with NATO for a project to align Moldova's cybersecurity with Euro-Atlantic standards and institutions with the goal of bolstering the country's capacity to handle security threats in the cyber domain, the foundation announced recently.

This cooperation will contribute to improving regional stability and security, especially against the backdrop of the ramifications stemming from Russia's ongoing war of aggression in neighboring Ukraine, the eGA said in a press release.

"This collaboration with NATO underscores our academy's commitment to supporting the development of secure digital infrastructures in Moldova," noted eGA Executive Director Hannes Astok. "It is proof of the expertise and trustworthiness that the eGA brings to advancing cybersecurity, marking the start of a promising relationship."

As part of NATO's enhanced Defense and Related Security Capacity Building package, the eGA will assess the current situation and growing needs of the beneficiaries in the cybersecurity domain; this will serve as the starting point for future venues of cooperation and support, the foundation explained.

This initial step will involve a scoping mission to Chisinau as well as meetings with donors and beneficiaries to better understand the cybersecurity capabilities and growing needs of Moldova's public sector.

Speaking about the initial scoping mission in Moldova, eGA Cybersecurity Competence Center director Merle Maigre emphasized the importance thereof, describing it as a "foundational move" toward building a comprehensive cybersecurity framework that will also outline specific activities for future projects.

"By working closely with NATO, we integrate our expertise and resources to create and secure a resilient cyberenvironment essential for national and regional stability," Maigre said.

Since 2022, the eGovernance Academy has been involved in increasing the cyber resilience of Moldova's public, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors, including through projects like the Cybersecurity Rapid Assistance and European Peace Facilities funded by the European Union.

The aforementioned efforts in turn led to the launch of the Cybersecurity Act as well as the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Agency in Moldova last year. In addition to continuous capacity-building, further amendments are expected to reinforce cybersecurity throughout the country's institutions as well.

The first Defense Capacity Building (DCB) package for the Republic of Moldova was unveiled in June 2015. At the Madrid Summit in June 2022, NATO allies agreed on a package of tailored support measures to strengthen Moldova's resilience and develop its security and defense capabilities. This led to the subsequent approval by allied defense ministers of an enhanced DCB package in Brussels last February.

The assistance that NATO provides to Moldova is based on concrete requests for support expressed by the Moldovan authorities, the eGA explained, adding that it is provided with full respect for the country's constitutional neutrality.

The e-Governance Academy is a nonprofit foundation that assists public sector institutions worldwide in their digital transformations. It was founded in 2002 by a joint initiative of the Estonian government, the Open Society Institute and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!