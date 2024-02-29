Kaja Kallas: We have to keep in mind Moldova as well when assisting Ukraine

Authorities in Moldova's breakaway territory of Transnistria have asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for protection from alleged Moldovan "military and economic pressure." Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that Moldova should not be overlooked when we aid Ukraine, as the country's situation is fragile.

Transnistria, a breakaway state internationally recognized as part of Moldova, has formally asked Russia for protection from alleged "military and economic pressure" from Chișinău.

"We appeal to the Federation Council and the State Duma of the Russian Federation to take measures to protect Transnistria in the face of increased pressure from Moldova," the resolution, which is addressed to parliamentarians only, states.

The appeal does not call on Moscow to integrate Transdniestria into Russia. However, the Transdniestrian government has repeatedly called for annexation by Russia in the past.

There are wider concerns that Transnistria could be drawn into Russia's opening of a new front in its war in Ukraine, even though its troops in Transnistria have not rotated in the last 30 years.

The current escalation is rather a new stunt by Russia, "another distraction operation," said Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee on X (formerly Twitter).

"Moldova is in a very fragile situation, it's caught in the middle and it's a small country, we definitely have to keep them in mind as well when we are assist Ukraine," Kallas told Britain's SKY News on Wednesday.

At the same time, the European Union has imposed sanctions on six people in and one organization, whose actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and independence of Moldova. "There are serious, increased and continuous attempts to destabilize the country," the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borell said on Wednesday.

Moldova is one of the countries that has been most affected by the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, he added. "Today's listings send another important political signal of the EU's unwavering support for Moldova, its stability, independence and sovereignty."

Transnistria is located on Moldova's border with Ukraine and has been operating as a de facto Russian satellite state since the early 1990s. It is home to ethnic Moldovans, Ukrainians, and Russians. There are currently 6,000 Russian troops stationed there and, according to the appeal, 220,000 Russians live in Transnistria.

