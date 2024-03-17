X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in an interview to BBC that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is very good at sowing fear in Western societies, while he is also afraid of finding himself at war with NATO.

Asked whether Kallas is worried about Russia's nuclear threats, the Estonian prime minister said: "Of course, we have to take everything seriously. He [Putin] has been threatening nuclear war for quite some time. But they are just words. He is very good at sowing fear within our societies and really listening [to] what we're afraid of," Kallas said, adding that the Kremlin then amplifies the fears that are most effective in different societies. "You're afraid of nuclear war, so I'll send the [corresponding] signal to make your society go, oh no, we can't do that," Kallas said.

The Estonian PM said that this leads to a trap of self-deterrence. "If we are afraid, then we start to self-deter, which is what Putin wants," Kallas noted.

"We also have to think about what Putin is afraid of, and he's afraid of going to war with NATO. He doesn't want that. And we, of course, don't want that either," the head of government added.

"This is to understand the messages he's sending out, so we'd be afraid and refrain from [taking the] decisions we would otherwise take."

Kallas is currently on a visit to the USA where she attended the annual gala dinner of the Gridiron Club Saturday, sitting at U.S. President Joe Biden's table. Reuters reported that Kallas also had a chance to talk to Biden about the war in Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: