US Congress approves Baltic states US$228 million security aid package

The United States Congress on Friday approved a US$228 million (approximately €211 million) security aid package for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, a rise on similar support provided last year.

Commenting on the news, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "Support from the US has significantly helped Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania fast track several military infrastructure and capability development projects."

"The good news is that the support is slightly higher this year than last year. This sends a clear signal that the US, the largest NATO ally, is committed to the security and stability of our region," Pevkur went on via a ministry press release.

So far this year the US has in addition provided Estonia with US$47.3 (€43.4 million) in aid, in the context of the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program.

Created in 2020, the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI) is a measure through which the US Department of Defense supports developing defensive capabilities and interoperability of the three Baltic states.

A total of US$225 (€208 million) was allocated to the Baltic states within the BSI framework in 2023, up from US$169 (€156 million) in 2022.

The funding mainly focuses on air defense, maritime situational awareness and land forces.

Estonia's share of the US$228 million BSI funding will be determined by fall this year, the defense ministry says.

