Estonia wants strong guarantees for eastern flank from new NATO leader

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Thursday did not say who Estonia is backing for the next head of NATO, but said the alliance needs a strong commitment on the eastern flank.

"What we want to see and what we want to understand and talk about clearly with these candidates is what the future secretary general's vision is about the security of our region and the role of NATO," Tsahkna said at the government's weekly press conference, in response to ERR's question.

The minister stressed Estonia has been a member of the alliance for 20 years and has made a strong contribution. He also pointed out the eastern flank is precisely where a possible conflict with Russia would occur.

"We've been in NATO for 20 years, we're not newcomers. We contribute very heavily, all of us here on the eastern flank contribute more than 2 percent of GDP, Estonia contributes 3.2 percent. We are giving military aid to Ukraine. Whatever is said about future threats from Russia, it is all happening on our territories. And we will also provide the deterrence so that it never happens," Tsahkna emphasized.

"Let me give you an example of specific questions. A very large number of countries today do not comply with the requirement to allocate 2 percent of GDP to defense spending. This has long been agreed as a 'peacetime'. But today we have a war on our hands in Europe and Estonia is contributing 3.2 percent. We have made a formal proposal that the new minimum could be 2.5 percent of GDP in the future. What is his position as Secretary-General on this? This is a very specific question and there has to be a very specific answer," Tsahkna outlined.

"Defense plans, the development of various capabilities – these have to be negotiated," he continued. "In a similar way, enlargement is one very clear issue that we have been pursuing with quite a number of allies, so that there are no more grey areas in Europe, neutral zones, which would be a green light to Russia, to Putin. For example, Ukraine must become a full member of NATO – that is absolutely clear. Our position is very public and very clear that the only serious security guarantee that works for Ukraine, for example, is full NATO membership."

"We are not a new member who simply agrees to everything, but we want meaningful answers. And we are not alone – quite a few countries ask substantive questions before deciding," he stressed.

Tsahkna said Estonia has not said no or yes to either of the known candidates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis.

"I think both are very strong candidates. It's clear that Rutte's backing has also gathered quite a lot of public support today," he said.

"There's no rush, we will talk with both candidates, or whoever is still to emerge. We're not against anybody, we will not make any special conditions, but it is quite understandable, that not only Estonia – but also Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, also Finland, which is now a NATO member – that] we want to have a very clear understanding of what the new NATO secretary general's vision of NATO is, and especially in our region," the minister said.

He said the alliance aims to have an agreement by the Washington summit in July. Media reports suggest Rutte already has the support of the USA.

