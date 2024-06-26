Estonian politicians congratulate new NATO secretary general

Estonia's president, prime minister and foreign minister on Wednesday congratulated Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his appointment as the next head of NATO.

The alliance made the official announcement on Wednesday, ending months of speculation. Rutte will replace Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, 2024. 

President Karis wrote: "Congratulations to Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of NATO! Estonia looks forward to working with you in strengthening our Alliance, builiding our collective defense and ensuring global security. Best wishes for this significant role!"

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said: "[W]arm congratulations on being appointed the next NATO SecGen. We see threats to our common security the same way. With your experience, I'm sure NATO continues to be strong and effective against them."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he was glad that NATO allies had reached an agreement.

"The key elements of ensuring NATO's strength include supporting Ukraine militarily and on their path to NATO membership, ensuring deterrence and reinforced defense on the Alliance's Eastern Flank, and increasing defense spending," Tsahkna noted. "Rutte has assured us he shares our priorities."

The foreign minister said that as the long-time prime minister of the Netherlands, Rutte has shown his consensus-building skills, resolve in supporting Ukraine and lack of illusions about Putin's regime.

"I am convinced Rutte can ensure NATO's capability to meet all security threats during a difficult time," the foreign minister said.

The announcement ends months of speculation that also named Kaja Kallas as a candidate for the top job.

One argument against Rutte, despite his long experience as prime minister, was that the Netherlands failed to reach NATO's target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense under his leadership.

Countries on the eastern flank initially pushed for a representative from the region, arguing it was essential in the current security situation.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

