Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

Estonia is prepared to support the candidacies of both Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis as next NATO secretary general, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Tuesday.

The premier said of these two, Rutte is likely to get the position.

Speaking to ETV politics show "Esimene stuudio" Tuesday, the prime minister said: "We have discussed our concerns. The fact that there has been no one from our region in any high position is not right. We have received answers to our questions; and indeed, we are not hindering anything in any way; we are ready to support both [candidates]."

Estonia has proposed three criteria which a suitable NATO secretary general should ideally display, the prime minister, who was herself once linked in the media with a potential bid for the top NATO job, went on.

"One of these is how to get all allies to spend 2 percent of their GDP on security," Kallas said.

"Someone from a state which actually does this is more credible than one from a country which does not," the prime minister added.

"The second important element for us is geographical balance," Kallas continued.

"Unfortunately, there have been no individuals from Eastern Europe within NATO's leading positions," Kallas said of the situation to date.

Kallas noted that Rutte ticks the third box.

"The third criterion is that, given building coalitions or finding compromises is crucial within large organizations; Mark Rutte has been a coalition government leader for a long time, and I have seen him at the EU table. He can negotiate compromises and ensure everyone is on board. That is his strength."

The Netherlands' annual defense spending as a percentage of GDP is currently around 1.64 percent.

Kallas also said the Estonian government has met with both Rutte and Klaus Iohannis, and is ready to back either candidate, depending on who receives the majority of support.

With Rutte "indeed, the concern is about the 2 percent. We have also discussed this with him; how he would convince other country leaders," Kallas said.

Estonia has some strong potential candidates for the deputy secretary general post, not least due to the country's location.

"When there has been no one from our region [in the deputy post] – and we have been in NATO for nearly 20 years – then that's not quite right," Kallas said.

"Rutte agrees that indeed, it hasn't been very balanced," the PM added.

The prime minister noted that the deputy secretary general position is more of a high-ranking official's role, which means there are people from Estonian officialdom who would fit in.

"We have many good people at the Ministry of Defense, and at the NATO representation. That certainly won't be an issue. We have some very strong candidates," the prime minister told interviewer Johannes Tralla.

The "Esimene stuudio" broadcast also bipartisan support in the U.S. for aid to Ukraine, following Kallas' meeting last week in Washington with President Joe Biden

The prime minister said that President Biden concurs that a strong signal must be sent to Russia in terms of resolute support for Ukraine.

Kallas added that the looming U.S. elections need not affect that.

"There isn't a long-term sense coming from either Republicans or Democrats that Ukraine will somehow be abandoned. That feeling doesn't exist," she said.

Nonetheless the stalling of U.S. aid is a major concern, and this is understood in Europe, the prime minister went on.

Kallas noted that French President Emmanuel Macron has recently taken the initiative here, but that Ukraine doesn't have the luxury of being able to wait.

Consequently, discussions and decisions have been made to purchase ammunition from outside Europe and an agreement that all countries will re-examine their ammunition stocks. "But of course, it's not enough, there should be more.

While the danger of a Russian victory has been grasped in "most countries," with the lack of increased defense spending, among other needed steps, many of these states have nothing concrete to provide Ukraine.

"At least give funds, so we can procure these things for Ukraine from outside," Kallas added.

The rest of the interview dealt with a European Commission proposal to kickstart the defense industry with a €1.5 billion package.

The prime minister said this sum could, for instance, purchased 300,000 artillery shells.

She also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not being immediately opposed to the idea – he pledged to consider it – was a positive development.

Fourteen European prime ministers have also proposed the European Investment Bank (EIB) remove a restriction on that bank investing in the defense industry, Kallas noted.

"All our unicorns know well how to raise capital," Kallas said, referring to Estonian startup firms which have a market capitalization of a billion dollars or more, which now number around a dozen.

"However all funds are closed to the defense industry. We need to resolve this obstacle so we can move things forward," the head of government added.

--

