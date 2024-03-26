Gallery: US Secretary of State Blinken meets Baltic foreign ministers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in Washington on Monday. During the meeting, Blinken commended the Baltic states for their contribution to NATO defense spending.

Blinken added that the Baltics are a great example to other countries when it comes to assisting Ukraine. Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjanis Karinš and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis made the visit to Washington during a symbolic week, in which the three Baltic countries are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their NATO membership.

Tsahkna said Estonia's main objective at the meeting was to stress the importance of assisting Ukraine as well as to explain to the United States the need to tighten restrictive measures against Russia.

"Ukraine's victory can be the only goal of the free world. All our actions are informed by our wish to meet this goal as soon as possible," Tsahkna said. "Like-minded countries allocating 0.25 percent of their GDP over the coming years to Ukraine's defense would be sufficient to ensure Ukraine's victory. Estonia has already made this commitment. In fact, the $61 billion U.S. that the United States has given is actually 0.25 percent," he added.

"I very much hope, and we have also received these encouraging messages, that in the near future, before the NATO summit, the U.S. will also be able to make this decision. We also talked about, for example, the mobilization of Russia's frozen assets. The United States is leading the initiative in the G7 countries, and Estonia is today discussing in our parliament, how Russia's frozen assets can actually be deployed, so there are a number of points of convergence here too."

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

