Andreas Lukin: Security at Moscow's Crocus City Hall had always been tight

News
Andreas Lukin.
Andreas Lukin. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
News

Concert organizer Andreas Lukin reflected on last Friday's terror attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which killed 139 people.

Lukin has lengthy experience with working at that Russian venue.

Speaking to Vikkeraadio's "Vikerhommik" on Monday, Lukin said in general, the Crocus City Hall is a highly secure venue, boasting its own police station and a security detail of up to 400 personnel during a full-house event.

Nevertheless, last Friday, the venue was the scene of the most severe terrorist attack to have occurred inside Russia for the past two decades.

Lukin noted his terrible shock on first hearing about the chain of events. "It was like a home venue for me; I've been there many times and organized plenty of events there."

He also expressed his bewilderment at the duration of the attack, ahead of any reaction from authorities "I'm amazed at how they were able to operate there calmly for a full 18 minutes. How can it be that nothing got done?"

The venue is "only an hour's drive from the Kremlin, essentially in the heart of Moscow," he added.

Closer inspection revealed the attackers had not utilized any particularly sophisticated methods and in fact simply entered through the main doors amid a barrage of automatic gunfire, which caused the security personnel to flee in any case, lacking sufficient equipment to deal with the situation.

The Islamic State – Khorasan Province (IS–KP), an Afghanistan-based regional affiliate ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the attack, conducted by four gunmen, all of whom are in custody in Russia.

In his years of working on projects at the Crocus City Hall, the level of security sometimes proved a headache, Lukin added. This included one member of a Finnish rock band having to wait outside the concert venue until his passport was retrieved.

Even ahead of Friday's tragedy, some US artists have proven reluctant to perform in the region, Lukin said.

"They might still venture to go to Germany, but Poland is already considered practically a war zone for them," he said. "More recently, we've had significant difficulties getting major artists to come east."

The rest of the interview dealt with some of Lukin's reminiscences about working with Belarusian-Russian alternative rock band Bi-2, due to perform in Tallinn this year. This included a "purely political action orchestrated by the Russian embassy" in which the band was placed under arrest while in Thailand earlier this year.

"It took several days for them to decide whether to extradite the band to Russia or not, but ultimately, diplomats from Israel and Australia managed to arrange for them to board a plane at Bangkok airport which went to Tel Aviv, instead of getting on one to Moscow."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte Annika Remmel

Source: "Vikerhommik", interveiwers Kirke Ert and Taavi Libe.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

Estonia looking to bounce back from Poland defeat in Finland friendly

13:33

Expert: Mistake for Poland to not shoot down Russian missile in its airspace

13:11

Pere: We can now look in the mayor's closet

12:57

MP: Teachers pay rise case proof that state budget opaque

12:22

VKG chief: State fails to support new, tech-innovative companies adequately

11:48

EFK back from whistle-stop 24-concert international tour

11:14

Ida-Viru County wants to become second most popular tourist destination in Estonia

11:03

Andreas Lukin: Security at Moscow's Crocus City Hall had always been tight

10:45

Gallery: US Secretary of State Blinken meets Baltic foreign ministers

10:04

Political observers: Ansip's withdrawal may cost Reform Party a mandate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.03

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

10:02

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

Estonia marks 75th anniversary of March deportations

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

25.03

SDE to leave Tallinn coalition

25.03

Gallery: Candles lit to commemorate 1949 March deportations anniversary

23.03

Estonia to be granted full CERN membership status

25.03

Estonia has approximately 20 substantive disputes with EU Commission

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo