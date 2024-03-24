President: Blaming Ukraine for Moscow attack a cynical move

President of Estonia Alar Karis described as cynical Russia's accusations, according to which the Friday terrorist attack in Moscow could be the work of Ukraine and its Western allies.

Karis noted in a social media post that Estonia sharply condemns terrorism in all its forms.

"The deadly terrorist attack in the Crocus City Concert Hall in Moscow is horrifying in its cruelty," Karis wrote.

But the president believes Russia should not blame the attack on Ukraine and the West.

"It is cynical that Russian regime started blaming the West and Ukraine for involvement in this," Karis posted on X.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said that the attack on the concert hall clearly showed that the Putin regime is concentrating on conquering neighboring territories and orchestrating hybrid operations instead of ensuring the security and well-being of its people.

"It would not be the first time Putin used attacks with civilian casualties to justify his war policies. Unfortunately, we can see signs to suggest the Kremlin might want to try and tie the attack to Ukraine, without there being grounds for it," Tsahkna noted.

Both the FSB and Vladimir Putin have hinted at Ukraine having had a hand in the attack. Terrorist organization Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack.

The Friday terrorist attack in a Moscow suburb claimed the lives of over 130 people.

