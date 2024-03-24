Expert: Russia will capitalize on the Moscow attack in several ways

Russia can paint itself as a victim of the West and mobilize its society against Ukraine, foreign policy expert Karmo Tüür told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news.

Tüür said that what has followed the act of terror is a brilliant example of how a single event can be used in very different interests and ways.

"Whoever carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow and for whatever reason, it will be used both in foreign and domestic politics. Abroad, it will make it possible to carry out a multifaceted influence operation meant to portray Russia as the victim, as opposed to an aggressor, aimed at confusing people and decision-makers in the West, making them question whether new sanctions or enforcing existing ones is appropriate," the expert said.

Domestically, it will be used as a different kind of sign, he added.

"Not as an act of terror, but rather as something that's connected to Ukraine. It will allow for the fueling of passions, mobilizing society and pointing the finger. The latter will, of course, be pointed at Ukraine. Putin has already said that the perpetrators moved through Ukraine and were supported from there."

Over 130 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow Friday. ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State terrorist organization, has taken responsibility for the attack, while Russian security services and Putin have hinted at the possible involvement of Ukraine.

--

