Estonia to endorse Mark Rutte as NATO's next secretary general

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Tuesday that Estonia is prepared to endorse Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO secretary general.

"After thorough discussions, we have received certainty that Mark Rutte is ready to act to strengthen the Alliance and this is why Estonia can support his ambition of becoming the next secretary general of NATO," the minister said in a statement.

Tsahkna said Estonia has always stood for a strong NATO capable of meeting all threats and challenges.

"We have repeatedly articulated the principles we consider essential for ensuring NATO's viability and strength, and by now, we have received confirmation that aspiring NATO secretary general Mark Rutte shares these convictions," he said.

The foreign minister said the Alliance's Russia policy needs to take several things into account.

This includes understanding that "the threat from the east" is "the most serious and long-term", support for Ukraine's membership of NATO, the importance of strengthening the eastern flank, and agreeing on minimum defense spending levels.

Margus Tsahkna Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Additionally, it must consider geographic balance amongst the top leadership of the Alliance.

The endorsement ends months of speculation that countries on NATO's eastern flank did not support Rutte, especially as after a decade in office the Netherlands' defense spending has never hit the 2 percent target.

Several politicians said the defense alliance's next leader should come from the eastern flank.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Krišjanis Karinš and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said they would be interested in the job, which has no official application process.

When previously asked about Rutte's candidacy, Estonian officials said they were still deciding. At the end of last month, Kallas said Estonia would support both Rutte and Iohannis.

The secretary general needs to be supported by all 32 allies.

