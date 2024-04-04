Foreign minister in Brussels: NATO security only certain with Ukrainian victory

The enlargement of NATO by two members over the past year is a very fine thing, but the continued success of the alliance hinges on sufficient support for Ukraine for it to prevail over Russian invading forces, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Wednesday.

In turn, this support likely will necessitate boosted defense spending for all 32 member states, the minister added.

Tsahkna said: "Sweden's membership increases security in our region and the whole Euro-Atlantic area."

"However, the only thing that would ensure a lasting peace and security for NATO members is Ukraine's victory in the war of aggression Russia initiated," he went on, via a press release.

The minister made his remarks in the context of the NATO foreign minister's meeting which took place in Brussels Wednesday and which he attended.

Minister Tsahkna welcomed the fact that, ahead of the 75th anniversary of its foundation (today, April 4 – ed.), the alliance is stronger than ever, with Sweden participating as a full NATO member for the first time.

In light of this, Tsahkna underlined the need to boost military aid to Ukraine and send to strong signals of the alliance's long-term commitment to standing with that country.

A proposal by the NATO secretary general to create a €100 billion fund towards assisting Ukraine over the next five years represents a step in the right direction, he added.

"NATO must assume a greater role in supporting Ukraine," the foreign minister said. "Ukraine needs money, weapons and ammunition and that is what we must provide."

In addition to options for providing further support to Ukraine, Wednesday's Brussels meeting agenda covered preparations for the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Tsahkna said this summit will result in significantly increased defense and security capabilities for NATO, a situation which makes a minimum 2 percent of GDP defense spending per year "crucial" for all allied nations – in fact this is the baseline required for NATO membership.

"In the current security situation, the need for a further increase in defense spending cannot be ruled out," Tsahkna added.

Meetings in Brussels included those with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, where the question of utilizing frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

In his meeting with Minister Kuleba, Margus Tsahkna reaffirmed Estonia's unwavering and long-term support for Ukraine. "We hope to sign a security agreement between Estonia and Ukraine soon, which will include not only military support but also support for Ukraine in its EU and NATO integration, sanctions policy, compensation for damage to Ukraine, development cooperation, and reconstruction," Tsahkna added.

Estonia has called on all Ramstein Coalition nations to set aside 0.25 percent of their GDP annually as military aid to Ukraine, Tsahkna noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!