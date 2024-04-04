Tsahkna in Czechia: Fight against Russia is our shared goal

News
Margus Tsahkna and Jan Lipavsky.
Margus Tsahkna and Jan Lipavsky. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) discussed support for Ukraine, EU enlargement, and digital cooperation with his counterpart during a visit to Prague this week.

Tsahkna and foreign minister Jan Lipavsky discussed the hybrid threat posed by Russia and the plan for using Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine.

"Attacks by the Russian regime are unacceptable and we must enforce all measures to prevent them," Tsahkna said on Tuesday, adding Estonia has made proposals for ramping up measures against Russia.

He also thanked Czechia for procuring ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs our help in terms of both military aid and its journey to NATO. Thanks to NATO, where Estonia just celebrated 20 and Czechia 25 years of membership, we have a safe country and region to live in," the minister said ahead of the Alliance's 75th anniversary.

The pair also spoke about digitalization as Estonia is assisting Czechia with its reforms in the cyber domain. Tsahkna said there is an interest in public and private sector cooperation.

Additionally, he discussed Ukraine, and NATO's Washington summit with Deputy Defence Minister Daniel Blažkovec, Chief of Defence Karel Rehka, and EU enlargement with Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvorák.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Julie Capelle, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:43

Tsahkna in Czechia: Fight against Russia is our shared goal

08:06

European Commission: Estonian car tax is discriminatory

07:36

Elena Malõgina loses hard fought ITF tournament encounter in Japan

07:02

Wintry weather in Estonia set to last a couple more days

03.04

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visits Estonia

03.04

Tallinn coalition not planning to change speed limits

03.04

Jaak Allik: The wolf, goat and cabbage problem at Tallinn coalition talks

03.04

Health minister: I firmly support building of Tallinn Hospital

03.04

2 unaligned councilors promise to support new Tallinn coalition

03.04

12-year-old Elizaveta Anikina triumphs in domestic youth tennis champs

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.04

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visits Estonia

03.04

Estonian consumer prices continued climbing in March

03.04

Minister: We hope to double foreign workforce quota

03.04

Statistics: Two in five Estonian women experience intimate partner violence

02.04

Estonia plans to buy 12 French-made CAESAR howitzers

02.04

Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

03.04

Ministry of Finance's spring forecast will be pessimistic

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo