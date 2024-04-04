Tsahkna in Czechia: Fight against Russia is our shared goal

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) discussed support for Ukraine, EU enlargement, and digital cooperation with his counterpart during a visit to Prague this week.

Tsahkna and foreign minister Jan Lipavsky discussed the hybrid threat posed by Russia and the plan for using Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine.

"Attacks by the Russian regime are unacceptable and we must enforce all measures to prevent them," Tsahkna said on Tuesday, adding Estonia has made proposals for ramping up measures against Russia.

He also thanked Czechia for procuring ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs our help in terms of both military aid and its journey to NATO. Thanks to NATO, where Estonia just celebrated 20 and Czechia 25 years of membership, we have a safe country and region to live in," the minister said ahead of the Alliance's 75th anniversary.

Today in #Prague had a good discussion with @JanLipavsky



Recognized for its great effort on enforcing all possible measures to stop Russia's #hybrid attacks & also for continued support for #Ukraine.



Whatever victory takes. #togetherforukraine pic.twitter.com/XDHkK7Izb2 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) April 2, 2024

The pair also spoke about digitalization as Estonia is assisting Czechia with its reforms in the cyber domain. Tsahkna said there is an interest in public and private sector cooperation.

Additionally, he discussed Ukraine, and NATO's Washington summit with Deputy Defence Minister Daniel Blažkovec, Chief of Defence Karel Rehka, and EU enlargement with Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvorák.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!