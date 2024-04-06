Prime minister decorated with prestigious US award

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been presented with this year's Heroes of Democracy award, in recognition of her promotion of freedom and democracy.

Upon receiving the award, issued by the U.S.-based Renew Democracy Initiative (RD), Prime Minister Kallas said that the true value of freedom is often only appreciated when it is at risk of being taken away.

She said: "We are living in an historical moment where more people around the free world are waking up to the fact that freedom and democracy are not a given."

"Freedom is never free – you have to fight for it. Brave Ukrainians are teaching us this every day," Kallas went on, according to a Government Office press release.

The Heroes of Democracy award recognizes the head of government and the people of Estonia as a whole in their bold stance in defending the free world in the face of Russian aggression.

The award was conferred at a gala ceremony held in New York City on Thursday evening.

The premier was not present, and Estonia's permanent representative to the UN, Rein Tammsaar, accepted the award on her behalf, while Kallas gave her acceptance speech via video link-up.

The Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI) was founded in 2017 by chess grandmaster and noted dissident Garry Kasparov

Headquartered in the U.S., the RDI's stated aim is to fight autocracy worldwide.

The Heroes of Democracy awards were first presented in 2023, with previous recipients including Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The prime minister's full acceptance speech text is here, and video is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:59

IMF delegation getting an overview of state of the Estonian economy

13:34

Prime minister decorated with prestigious US award

12:38

Moscow's pressure, chaos during transfer of assets to Russian church in Estonia

10:45

Environmental Board searching for ways to better communicate with landowners

08:24

From observation to awareness: Latvian artist opens new exhibition in Tartu

05.04

Economist: Inflation slowing, but still too high

05.04

Estonian, US soldiers practice offensive and defensive battle tactics

05.04

EDF: Russia may launch major offensive in Ukraine in coming months

05.04

SDE leader: Tax changes or major austerity needed for next year

05.04

Interior minister: Orthodox church cannot continue under Patriarch Kirill

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.04

Russia's GPS interference over Estonia ramps up

04.04

Cybercriminals steal data of around 700,000 Apotheka pharmacy customers

05.04

SDE leader: Tax changes or major austerity needed for next year

05.04

Interior minister: Orthodox church cannot continue under Patriarch Kirill

05.04

Estonia's deficit to bring European Commission proceedings, no penalty yet

05.04

NATO Tour stops in Tallinn for 75th anniversary celebration

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo