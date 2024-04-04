Estonian politicians mark NATO's 75th anniversary

Today (April 4), NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary. Estonian politicians said NATO is stronger than ever and stressed its need in the region and beyond to ensure peace.

President Alar Karis wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), that NATO is: "the most powerful alliance in history, the cornerstone of Estonia's security and that of all allies".

He emphasized the need for the Alliance in Estonia and beyond, to defend "the core values we all share".

Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas (Reform) wrote on social media: "NATO, the most successful defense alliance, secures freedom for 32 nations. NATO doesn't threaten Russia, it exists to defend allies from it. We need Ukraine in NATO, because grey zones contributes to conflict and wars."

At the 2023 Vilnius Summit, Allies agreed that Ukraine would become a member of NATO.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) recorded a video from Brussels while at the NATO foreign ministers meeting. He reiterated the importance of the defense alliance and the EU for Estonia's independence and security.

Tsahkna highlighted the current powerful position of NATO: "Russia is a threat and will remain a threat, but NATO is stronger than ever before, we have new allies in Finland and Sweden and we are capable of standing against aggression."

Both countries became members of NATO after Russia launched it's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined NATO one year ago on April 4, 2023, while Sweden officially joined NATO a few weeks ago, on March 7, 2024.

The minister also called for members to move forward to "make Europe and the world secure," and to send a message of encouragement to other countries hoping to join the Alliance.

Despite the anniversary, many members still do not meet the 2 percent of GDP spending target on defense, CNN reported.

