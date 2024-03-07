Today, March 7, Sweden became the 32nd member of NATO after depositing its NATO ratification instrument with the U.S. Department of State. Estonia welcomes Sweden's accession to NATO.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) called it a historic event. "As of today, the entire Nordic and Baltic region belongs to NATO," Kallas said. "This is a historic turning point that will strengthen the security of our entire region as well as the Alliance."

The prime minister recalled that in late 2021, Russia demanded the closure of NATO's doors with ultimatums. "Today, NATO is more united than ever and stronger with two powerful allies – Sweden and Finland," the prime minister said.

The prime minister added that the NATO accession of Sweden and Finland will provide us with new opportunities for closer bilateral defense cooperation with both countries.

"Sweden's NATO membership will significantly enhance the security of both the Baltic Sea and the Alliance as a whole," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). "It's worth noting that both the armed forces and the defense industry will significantly strengthen NATO's defense shield, and the strategic location of Sweden will allow NATO greater freedom of action on the Baltic Sea. In short, Estonia and the Baltic region can feel considerably more secure."

"We and the Swedish people share the understanding that Russia is a direct threat to peace and security in the region," Pevkur added. "We are naturally interested in intensifying practical cooperation with Sweden, both bilaterally and within NATO, to further develop the collective defense of the Alliance in the best possible way."

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Sweden's accession will allow us to respond even more effectively to any challenges and threats in our region. "The fact that Estonia and Sweden are no longer just neighbors and partners, but NATO allies, will enable closer cooperation in the field of defense and security, significantly enhance the security of the Baltic Sea region and improve the security of supply of NATO's eastern flank," Tsahkna said.

According to the minister of foreign affairs, Sweden's accession sends an important message about NATO's open-door policy. "Article 10 of the Washington Treaty, signed 75 years ago, states that each European country must be able to decide on its security arrangements," Tsahkna said.

Sweden's membership demonstrates that the alliance is open to democratic European nations and that only the allies make decisions regarding admission. Neither Russia nor anyone else has the power to veto this issue," he said.

--

