Swedish flag raised at NATO Headquarters

Sweden's flag was raised at NATO Headquarters for the first time on Monday in a ceremony to mark that country's membership of the alliance, formalized last week.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said of the accession that: "Sweden has taken its rightful place at NATO's table under the shield of Article 5 protection – the ultimate guarantee of our freedom and security."

"All for one and one for all," continued the secretary general, who was accompanied by Swedish prime minister. Ulf Kristersson, at the flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters.

"Sweden's accession shows again that NATO's door remains open. No one can close it. Every nation has the right to choose its own path, and we all choose the path of freedom and democracy," the chief of NATO went on.

Noting that NATO will mark its 75th anniversary this year, Stoltenberg underscored that the transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured the region's freedom and security.

Sweden will help to build an even stronger NATO at a critical time for Euro-Atlantic security, Stoltenberg said, adding that "joining NATO is good for Sweden, good for stability in the North, and good for the security of our whole alliance."

Sweden officially became the 32nd member of NATO last Thursday, March 7, after depositing its instrument of accession to the US government in Washington D.C., finally putting an end to many months of delays. These came mainly due to the governments and legislatures of Hungary and of Turkey declining to ratify Swedish membership.

The long wait is over. The Swedish flag is finally flying proudly in front of @NATO headquarters.



These colors look really good among the flags of the Allies. Really looking forward to another blue & yellow flag flying high in Brussels soon! #WeAreNATO #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/jlBNFVdrpB — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 11, 2024

Those differences were ultimately laid to rest last month, leaving the way clear for Sweden to join neighboring Finland, which had applied for NATO membership at the same time and in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and had been formally accepted into the alliance last summer.

Finally!



With this historic development, NATO becomes stronger, and Sweden and the whole Nordic-Baltic region becomes more secure. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/l5ChSuJ2hC — Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov (@vseviov) March 11, 2024

Flag-raising ceremonies took place simultaneously at NATO Allied Command Operations (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, and at Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia.

