X

Visa issues meant Kristin Tattar only made DGPT season-opener by a cat's whisker

News
Kristin Tattar at the European disc golf championships held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds last summer.
Kristin Tattar at the European disc golf championships held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds last summer. Source: Priit Mürk, Ken Mürk, Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar nearly didn't make the season-opening Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) tournament in Waco, Texas last week, due to visa problems.

The bulk of the DGPT and top-level disc golf events take place in North America, meaning Tattar spends much of her time there during the season, but she was still in Estonia at the start of this month.

She managed to get on a flight to the US last Monday, leaving her little time to prepare for the Waco competition, which started on the Thursday.

Writing on her social media account about the incident, Tattar said that "It is crazy to think that last week, my manager sent a letter to the DGPT saying that my place in the tournament would likely remain vacant, because I wouldn't be able to get a visa in time, due to technical problems, but we kept hoping for a miracle."

The wishes came true, however, prefaced by attending an interview at the US Embassy in Tallinn.

"And a miracle really happened: The doors were opened, I was able to finish my interview at the embassy on the Friday and still get my visa to catch the flight at five in the morning," Tattar went on.

Tattar was traveling with her partner and fellow disc golfer Silver Lätt, but the pair had little time to practice once in the US and to adjust to the time difference, she said, though both managed to do two full 18-hole rounds on the two training days they squeezed in, as schedule which she said "made our muscles sore."

"However, it didn't matter. I went into the tournament calmly and confidently," Tattar added, and indeed went on to win the Waco Open after initially lying in third place in the first two days of the event.

On the final day, Sunday, the Estonian finished 20 under par, seven throws ahead of US competitor Ohn Scoggins, to take the opening competition of the 2024 season.

Tattar is a disc golf world double world champion.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

