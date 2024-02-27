X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Minister suggests lowering Estonia's requirements for digital nomads

News
Person using a laptop.
Person using a laptop. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Salary requirements for so-called digital nomads could be lowered under new plans proposed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to make the scheme more competitive.

Minister of Economic Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) proposed to the Ministry of Interior to change the requirements for remote workers.

Under the current rules, employees with no fixed location can apply for a Digital Nomad Visa which requires a salary of €150 per day, or an average of €4,500 per month.

The limit rose at the beginning of the year, and was previously set at €3,500. Riisalo said even the previous salary level was high compared to other countries.

Similar schemes in Croatia (€2,232), Portugal (€3,040), Spain (€2,160) and Latvia (€3,432) have smaller salary expectations.

"It remains unclear what the rationale is for setting high-income requirements for digital nomads who come to Estonia to help stimulate the economy and bring in tax revenue without creating long-term liabilities for the state. This is especially so in the current situation, where the search is on for a way to cover the state budget deficit," the minister wrote.

Personaalse riigi kontseptsiooni tutvustus Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

There are other ways to set a rate, Riisalo said. For example, one option worth considering is 0.6 times the subsistence threshold for every day spent in Estonia, which would amount to around €3,600 per month. Additionally, having enough savings to stay 12 months could be another.

The Minister of Economic Affairs pointed out digital nomads contribute to the destination country's economy mainly through consumption, such as accommodation, catering, transport, and entertainment. Unlike the average tourist, they often spend more due to their long-term stay, which makes an additional contribution to the Estonian economy.

"Typically, digital nomads are highly educated and entrepreneurial people with a wide network of contacts, which gives them the potential to stimulate the local business environment and innovation. In addition, they act effectively as ambassadors of the destination, strengthening Estonia's image as a successful digital country. By sharing their experiences, digital nomads attract new foreign tourists and thus increase the revenues of local tourism businesses," Riisalo said, listing reasons why they successfully contribute to Estonia.

Estonia has issued 535 digital nomad visas since the scheme's launch in 2020. 

The Ministry of Economic Affairs says the average digital nomad's budget in Estonia is €2,000 per month, which consists of expenses for housing, food, and entertainment. 

They have added approximately €50 million to the Estonian economy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

Expert: Kremlin worried by discussions about sending soldiers to Ukraine

16:51

Kallas in Paris: We must act now to help Ukraine

16:21

Estonia to launch second bid for UN Human Rights Council seat

16:01

Former EDF chief: Deploying Western troops to Ukraine only possible with US

15:43

Estonia's agriculture minister thanks his country's farmers for not protesting

15:12

Mark Lajal out in round one in Lille

15:10

EISA plans to spend €2 million to promote Estonian e-Residency abroad

14:48

Minister suggests lowering Estonia's requirements for digital nomads

14:35

20 years of NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission: Russia can still surprise us

14:04

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.02

Kaja Kallas: The state alone cannot shoulder all the responsibility

26.02

Navy chief: Sweden brings powerful navy, submarine expertise to NATO

09.02

RIA to declare public procurement for Estonia's state mobile application

26.02

Elron hopes to prevent trouble Latvia has been having with Skoda trains

26.02

Estonian FM: Sweden's accession into NATO is the start of a new era

26.02

Last coach from Tartu to Tallinn to depart from 10 p.m. from March

10:34

Jõelähtme municipality going to court over Russian citizens land sale

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: