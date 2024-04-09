Andreas Kaju: Europe right now is bolder than the US in its support for Ukraine

Andreas Kaju.
Andreas Kaju. Source: ERR
Europe at present is more brazen in its support for Ukraine than the United States, and is more prepared to provide aid, expert Andreas Kaju said Monday.

Speaking to ETV foreign affairs show "Välisilm," Kaju said that while we don't have the full range of vision on U.S. considerations over a delayed aid package for Ukraine, these nonetheless seem to be of a strategic nature.

He said: "Although they haven't stated it directly in these terms, we can surmise that they would prefer to somehow bring to an end this conflict under more or less the current conditions, it seems to me."

"This is influenced on one hand by the upcoming elections in the U.S., but on the other, by what they consider a realistic view on how this situation can play out," Kaju went on.

"And I think that the Americans have likely been very skeptical through this entire administration, not just on Ukraine, but also in their view of other conflicts around the world and America's role in these; this has been is very conservative and cautious," Kaju added.

Facing any nuclear power likely raises the stakes for the US, which sees avoidance of escalation in such cases a major responsibility.

Furthermore, Kaju said, the U.S. constantly bears in mind the triangle of interests between itself, Russia, and China, trying to maintain a balance here.

"I wouldn't say that the U.S. is fearful [of supporting Ukraine]. Their strategic calculations might seem odd from our perspective, and perhaps underestimate what the US and its allies could achieve were they to concentrate their resources," Kaju said.

"As for the Europeans, vice versa, I would say the picture is currently much rosier compared to that of the Americans. Europeans seem to be more brazen now; more ready for action. They are moving forward with the development of their defense industries at a rapid pace, and placing orders," the expert added.

"The German Defense Minister (Boris Pistorius – ed.) has been instructing German industries even over the phone to boost their production, and even without contracts. This is all very encouraging, and I only hope that the U.S., too, will be able to pull itself together in the coming days or weeks," he continued.

Another area in which both the U.S. and Europe have been more cautious concerns the possible utilization of seized and frozen Russian assets, Kaju said.

"I think if you talk to people at our Ministry of Foreign Affairs /.../ or to the Ministry of Justice, they, too, are cautious on this matter – not because they wouldn't want to take the step, but the question relates to the legal basis, ie. what is the legal foundation for pressing those assets into use."

"I think that these legal issues will also constrain the U.S. in practical aspects, even after the adoption of this bill," Kaju noted.

An aid package for Ukraine has stalled at Congress, which had been on recess last week in any case, and will debate the matter anew this week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Merili Nael

Source: "Välisilm", interviewer Maria-Ann Rohemäe

