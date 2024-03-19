Leonid Volkov: Many Russians fail to join the dots between Putin and war

News
Leonid Volkov.
Leonid Volkov. Source: Arp Müller/ERR
News

Vladimir Putin being returned Russian president for a fifth term spells more war war, Leonid Volkov, a Russian opposition figure living in Lithuania, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Tuesday.

Volkov, 43, was a close associated of Alexei Navalny, who last month died in captivity in Russia.

Volkov gained futher international prominence following a recent attack near his home in Vilnius which left him with visible injuries. Volkov says he has no doubt that Putin was behind the assault.

Now the re-election of Putin to another five-year term as president means the continuation of the war of aggression in Ukraine and with a renewed vigor, war-weariness among the bulk of the Russian populace notwithstanding.

Volkov believes that, unfortunately, most ordinary Russians have been dazzled by Putin's "light," leaving them uncomprehending of the true causes of the full-scale invasion, now into its third year.

Reflecting on the early electoral results and speaking in German, Volkov said: "It is a tragedy that many fellow Russians cannot make the connection between Putin and the war."

Kyiv journalist Galyna Ostapovets also talked to AK, saying: "In my view, we can now expect some form of escalation in Ukraine, but there is nothing new in this for the Ukrainian people because we know that Putin's goal is to completely destroy our country."

Leonid Volkov, who has visited Tallinn in recent years for instance to attend the annual Lennart Meri security conference, says he is pessimistic about the prospects of democracy in Russia, adding he sees no reason to believe that it will be realistic to dislodge Putin from power anytime soon.

He said: "Most likely, we will not have any kind of revolution, because a bloody dictator is in power. This is easy when you grasp that Putin has 1.4 million police officers inside Russia and who are not being deployed to Ukraine, but are used to quash any domestic protests inside Russia."

According to Volkov, the only hope for Russia now lies with Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya, who, however, lives in Germany, meaning her messages get little to no airing with the Russian public at all.

Leonid Volkov served as the chief of staff for opposition figure Alexei Navalny's campaign during the 2018 presidential election and chaired the Anti-Corruption Foundation until 2023. He is a former a deputy of the Yekaterinburg City Duma. He is one of the founders of the Russia of the Future party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Arni Alandi.

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Reform MP: New justice minister announced next week

13:47

Waste reform to increase costs for those who do not sort trash

13:14

Estlink 2 will not be repaired until August due to complexity of task

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

12:49

Over 35,000 go to see 'Kung Fu Panda 4' over opening weekend in Estonian cinemas

12:20

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar second in Austin

11:52

Fall in CO2 emissions quota prices will hit Estonian state coffers

11:43

Riigikogu committee against bureaucracy-fueling European Commission plan

11:19

Gallery: EKRE politicians protest against car tax

10:59

Estonian agriculture chamber chief: What makes farmers protest?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.03

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

10:22

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

18.03

Going to the vet requires a healthy bank account in Estonia

18.03

FSC certification in danger of disappearing in Estonia

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

18.03

Ex-University of Tartu professor Morozov's stay in custody extended by two months

18.03

Appellate court finds Teder, Korb, Center Party guilty in Porto Franco case

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo