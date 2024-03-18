Estonian FM: Putin belongs in The Hague for suffering he has caused Ukrainians

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Monday reiterated that "Crimea is Ukraine" and said Russian President Vladimir Putin should stand trial at the International Criminal Court in a comment marking the 10th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

"For ten years, Russia has occupied Ukrainian territories illegally, claiming them as its own, violating Ukraine's internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity, and endangering international security," he said.

The minster said holding "so-called elections" on the peninsula and other occupied areas of Ukraine is "proof of Russia's continued imperialist policies" and a "blatant violation of international law". Estonia does not recognize these elections and calls for those organizing them to be sanctioned.

"The 'elections' that ended in Russia yesterday once again confirmed that the rules of a democracy ceased to function there long ago; the dictatorial President Putin continues to rule the country and unfortunately, any change is unlikely in Russia," Tsahkna said.

He called for Putin to stand trial in The Hague.

"Ten years ago, Putin's regime decided to blatantly violate Ukraine's sovereignty, organize a sham referendum and declare Crimea part of Russia. The indigenous peoples of Crimea – Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks – were left under Russian occupation without any right for free expression. Tens of thousands of residents of Crimea are subjected to violence, terrorism, deportations and other international crimes. Putin belongs in The Hague, at the International Criminal Court, answering for the suffering he has caused to all the people living in Ukraine," the minister said.

"Ukraine is fighting for our freedom and our future, which is why it is our duty to support them until they have won the war. We are firmly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Crimea is Ukraine."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

