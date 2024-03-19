Businessman on quitting Eesti 200: Voters did not grant mandate for this current brand of politics

Eesti 200 general congress November 19, 2023.
An entrepreneur who has left the coalition Eesti 200 party set out his rationale in a recent opinion piece, arguing that the party's actions in office with Reform and the Social Democrats (SDE) do not meet its founding and stated platform aims, and consequently do not meet those of the voters either.

In an opinion piece published in Tartu Postimees, Märt Meesak wrote: "Currently, I feel that the government is moving in the opposite direction from what was pledged ahead of the elections and in the Eesti 200 program, and I can no longer provide my voters with exhaustive answers on why this continues to be the case."

"The average person is still forgotten, talked down to in a patronizing manner, yet the common people also have to foot the bill for politicians' past errors," he continued.

Worse still, "the current government is pursuing a social democratic business and economic policy (meaning greater state control, higher taxes, and the belief in the infallibility of those leaders constantly redistributing funds so that their own beaks remain wet, while the bureaucratic machine remains in work), one which the government does not have a mandate for, while only the smallest coalition partner is actually socially democratic," Meesak went on in his piece, referring at the end to SDE.

As a result of all this, Meesak wrote that he sees leaving Eesti 200 as the only option available to him given he can no longer support the aforementioned direction and policy.

As an Eesti 200 candidate, Meesak polled at 762 votes in the Jõgeva and Tartu County electoral district at the March 2023 Riigikogu election.

Meesak was previously a member of the now-defunct Free Party (Vabaerakond) and served as its executive director, and is a former member of IRL (present-day Isamaa), and the also defunct Libertas.

He reportedly also owns an Irish-themed pub in Tartu.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Source: Tartu Postimees

