Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

News
Open gallery
39 photos
News

Russian citizens living in Estonia can vote during the last day of Russia's so-called presidential election at the Russian Embassy in Tallinn. People started gathering around the embassy building in the Old Town a little before noon Sunday.

A line of around one hundred people had formed at the Pikk tänav entrance of the embassy complex. Another group of people stood opposite the embassy's main door.

Increased police presence can be seen near the embassy.

While Vladimir Putin is running against three candidates in the 2024 election, they are not believed to pose a realistic threat. The country's central electoral committee removed several opposition candidates, claiming signatures they had collected were forged.

Putin, who has been ruling Russian since 2000, is in the process of securing another six-year term for himself.

The West has already denounced the Russian election as undemocratic.

Estonia has ordered the Russian consulates in Tartu and Narva closed and only allows a single polling station at the Tallinn Embassy.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

