Kallas: Estonian soldiers will not go to fight in Ukraine

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) confirmed to Riigikogu members, that similarly to other EU countries, Estonia will not send soldiers to the war in Ukraine.

Last week, President of France Emmanuel Macron said sending ground forces to Ukraine could not be ruled out. Other leaders denied this was an option.

Estonian opposition MPs asked Kallas about Estonia's position on Wednesday.

"What all the other country leaders are doing, and what I am also doing, is knocking down this notion that emerged in all the translations, as if it was about sending ground troops. It was not about sending ground troops; it was about sending soldiers there. In the exact same way, I can assure you that our soldiers will not go there to fight. I can assure you of this, just as other country leaders have confirmed," Kallas told members of parliament.

Kallas said all countries are afraid about going to war, and she is aware of what other heads of state have said. Additionally, Ukraine has asked for ammunition and air defense – not ground forces.

"That's why, in order not to go to war, we must make the efforts we are making to end this war in Ukraine. For this war to end in Ukraine, and that is what the Ukrainians have asked us to do. They have not asked for soldiers, they have not asked for ground troops. They have asked for ammunition, they have asked for air defense, they have asked for training of soldiers, and that is what we are doing. And they've also asked for support. They've asked for political isolation [or Russia], and we're doing all that," the prime minister said.

Kallas made the statement at a Riigikogu sitting on Wednesday afternoon which became heated as opposition party EKRE's members were not satisfied with her initial answers to their questions.

MP Varro Vooglaid asked the prime minister three questions: 1) if she could confirm that no active serviceman or reservist from the Estonian Defense Forces has been sent to participate in military activities in Ukraine in any capacity; 2) If she could give the assurance that as prime minister she would not send EDF forces to Ukraine; and 3) if she would remain in Estonia if a war started.

Last week Kallas told "Aktuaalne kaamera" the issue was not under discussion.

