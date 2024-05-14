Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the idea to send NATO soldiers to Ukraine has not gone anywhere, either in Estonia or the European Union.

On Monday, the American publication Breaking Defense quoted President Alar Karis' Security and Defence Policy Adviser Madis Roll as saying the Estonian government is "seriously" discussing the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine "to take over non-direct combat, "rear" roles".

This would free up Ukrainian troops to stay on the front lines, the outlet wrote.

"We should be looking at all the possibilities. We shouldn't have our minds restricted as to what we can do," Roll is quoted as saying.

He said an analysis is underway, but Estonia would rather act with other NATO countries, not alone.

The article pointed out that, among Karis' duties, he is the supreme commander of national defense, which is largely a ceremonial role. The government is ultimately responsible for defense policy.

On Tuesday, Pevkur told ERR the government has not specifically discussed sending troops to Ukraine.

"There is nothing new here. When France came up with the idea of considering whether Europe and the allies could do more, it has been floated in various discussions, but it has not gone anywhere, because at the moment there is no clear understanding among the allies of what it adds," Pevkur told ERR.

The minister said Roll's comments may have been interpreted too boldly.

"There is certainly no initiative by Estonia and certainly Estonia alone is not going to do anything," Pevkur added.

The minister said the top priority is sending ammunition to Ukraine and conducting training of soldiers in other countries, such as Poland.

Roll told ERR he had not told any journalists that the government is currently deciding whether or not to send Estonian forces to Ukraine.

"My message is that Estonia has not ruled out any option to help Ukraine, all options to help Ukraine are still under discussion. Neither we nor our allies must have any restrictions on assisting Ukraine, because to impose them – [to say] that we are assisting Ukraine so far and not a step further – would only help Russia to continue its aggression. So it is self-evident that we and our allies will analyze different scenarios," he said.

"The most pressing issues on the government's agenda at the moment are the continuation and expansion of international support to help Ukraine, arms, ammunition and training for Ukrainians, and the continued political and economic isolation of Russia. But we know that this is not a closed list, as other options are possible in the future," the adviser said.

"I am of the opinion that sending units to Ukraine on a conceptual level to perform support tasks is practically and militarily sound, as it would free up Ukrainian soldiers for front-line tasks. It would be good if discussions and decisions were coordinated with the allies," said Roll.

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron said sending ground troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

On March 6, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told the Riigikogu that Estonian soldiers will not be sent to fight in Ukraine.

