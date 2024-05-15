Kallas: No need to worry about me going anywhere

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Wednesday reconfirmed she is prioritizing leading the government and balancing the budget and not thinking about a future career at the European Commission.

Speaking on Vikerradio's program "Stuudios on peaminister", Kallas was asked if she would continue to lead the Estonian government or take a role in Brussels. June 17 was highlighted as an important date when member states' leaders will meet to discuss the outcome of the European Parliament elections.

"I am the prime minister of the Republic of Estonia and I am doing this job. I am running this government. I'm trying to get this budget right. To make the decisions on the supplementary budget and the new national budget strategy, which is extremely difficult. That is the job I am doing. All sorts of things can happen in politics, but we never know in advance. You yourself read out an editorial in a newspaper saying that it is absolutely impossible for me to get any important position in the European Commission. So there is no need to worry at all about me going anywhere," the prime minister said.

She said different topics were discussed at the last council meeting. Kallas said many things depend on the outcome of the election.

"How are the lines drawn? Who gets how many seats? Based on that, what are the so-called coalitions? Who wants a seat or not? I have not been in these discussions before when these decisions were made five years ago. I do not know how these things work. I will be able to give you an insight into how it was after these things have taken place. It's certainly going to be exciting, I'm learning a lot," she said.

The prime minister did not give a straight answer when asked if she would take up a specific role, such as defense commissioner, high representative of foreign and security policy, or competition commissioner.

"I'm not going to tell you either 'no' or 'yes'. I'm dealing with the job I have now, and that job is the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia. And I'm trying to solve the tasks that go along with this job," Kallas answered.

Estonia supports strategic ambiguity

Kallas was asked to comment on an interview given by President Alar Karis' security adviser Madis Roll, in which he said Estonia is analyzing possibilities to send forces to Ukraine. He later denied the comments.

The prime minister said the government supports a policy of strategic ambiguity.

"That we do not draw these red lines," she said, adding the allies should not tell Russia what they are and are not doing.

"And therefore what we discuss or do not discuss is entirely our own internal matter. If we are talking about sending some troops, we have laws for that. For that, we need a mandate from the parliament. It would certainly not be kept secret from the people in any way," Kallas said.

She also said the president's national security adviser should talk about what the president is doing, and the government about its own activities.

Under Estonia's constitution, the government sets defense policy.

Budget discussions ongoing

Speaking about the budget, the prime minister said an agreement about the level of cuts needed will be made next week.

Additionally, the government will continue with its plan to remove the minimum tax threshold in 2025.

Kallas said the most important discussion about next year's budget will be made in August.

